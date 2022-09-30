9-1-1 Season 6 Release Date: It Will Be Renewed in September 2022!

The last episode of Season 5 of 9-1-1 aired in the spring, and we can’t wait to see what comes next. Who knew that we would get so involved in the work and personal lives of the people at a made-up L.A. radio station? Fire Department and a call center for 9-1-1 calls? Fox must have because they keep making new episodes for us to watch.

When it comes to episodes, we’ve been wondering if the drama will have a new season. After all, the end of season 5 of 9-1-1 gave us a lot of questions. Why did Buck (Oliver Stark) break up with Taylor (Megan West)? How is the relationship between Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) doing now that she is back at work? Will May and Albert ever come back on the show?

We need answers because there are so many questions. Here’s what we know about season 6 of 9-1-1:

When Will 9-1-1 Return With Season 6?

According to goodhousekeeping, Season 6 of 9-1-1 will start on September 19, 2022, at 8 p.m., so prepare your fire gear. E.T. Fox first said there would be a sixth season of 9-1-1 in mid-May. The following month, the show posted a photo of the premiere date on Instagram.

At this point, we don’t know much about what to expect from a brand-new season. But on social media, we’ve seen glimpses of what goes on behind the scenes. As soon as we know more, we’ll let you know.

Who Will Be Part of the 9-1-1 Season 6 Cast?

From what we know, most of the cast should come back for season 6 of 9-1-1:

Peter Krause as Bobby Nash

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant Nash

Corinne Massiah as May Grant

Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant

Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley

Kenneth Choi as Howard “Chimney” Han

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley

John Harlan Kim as Albert Han

Aisha Hinds as Hen Wilson

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Díaz

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Díaz

Are There Any Spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6?

Early in September, Fox released an official sneak peek, and it looks like season 6 will start differently than the other seasons.

Stadium, a victim is getting hurt in the woods, a bloody police chase, and the possibility of losing a member of their crew. In the 30-second clip, fans taste what the firefighters of the 118 have in store for them. One of the bad things that happen to the team is that an actress from Beverly Hills, 90210, Gabrielle Carteris, is in charge of a blimp that crashes into a crowded L.A. street.

“Losing someone out there is never easy,” Hen (Aisha Hinds) says in a scary voice before the screen flashes to Athena (Angela Bassett) screaming for Bobby (Peter Krause).

Showrunner Kristen Reidel told TVLine that season 6 would change how the show is usually done. She said that it would go back to how it was done in the first few seasons, which fans will recognize.

She told the outlet, “We’ve moved a little bit away from the big, multi-episode disaster.” “Once you’ve done an earthquake and tsunami, finding those is a little hard.”

If you want to see a little bit of what Kristen is talking about, 9-1-1 released photos from the season 6 premiere episode. Look at this:

This looks so good already. But what about getting to know more about certain characters, like the relationship between Bobby and Athena? Since the couple got married in season 5, there is a good chance that viewers will get to see the honeymoon trip they talked about in the season finale.

“I mean, dinners don’t go well on 9-1-1. Proposals don’t go well on 9-1-1,” Kristen told Entertainment Weekly in May. “So I would expect that you will see some part of that vacation next season, and it will be very 9-1-1.”

But, as TVLine reported in September, their honeymoon phase may be over sooner than expected. Kristen told the outlet that Athena will have a “bit of a challenge” early in the season but that her new husband will be there to help her through it.

Also, Kristen said that the first responders would have more happy times this season.

She told the outlet, “I think the show works best when there’s a balance when there’s some sad stuff but also some happy, funny, silly stuff.” “I think that was something that maybe was missing this year. So, yeah, more crazy emergencies and more of our people balancing the job with their lives.

I’m looking forward to lots of fun and cool stuff for next year.

How Can I Watch and Stream 9-1-1 Season 6?

Season 6 of 9-1-1 will start on September 19 and air every Monday at 8 p.m. On Fox, ET. Don’t worry about not having a T.V. You can watch on the Fox website on your computer or the Fox app on your phone. Make sure you have the login for your T.V. cable provider close by so it’s easy to get to.

There are other ways to watch T.V. if you don’t have cable. Streaming services like YouTube T.V., Hulu + Live T.V., and fuboTV let you watch. If you haven’t tried the platforms before, you can sign up for free seven-day trials to see what they’re all about. After that, you can think about signing up for a monthly plan.

Not feeling like watching the show live? Like the rest of the 9-1-1 series, new episodes of 9-1-1 are available on Hulu’s website and app the following day. You can try the service for free for 30 days if you don’t have alogins After this time, you can sign up for a monthly plan that starts at $6.99.