8 Famous Co-Stars Who Didn’t Get Along In Real Life

Some couples are so hard to believe because their on-screen chemistry was just incredible. Take a look at how these famous co-stars are in real life.

What is the best approach for you to mimic someone else’s emotions and behaviors? Let’s take a look at how eight co-stars interacted in real life.

Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth Met for the First Time in a Few Years at a Vintage Store.

The actresses worked together on the 1990s hit Beverly Hills 90210. In 2014, Garth talked about collaborating with Shannen Doherty. By the end of Season 4, Doherty had left the series due to difficulties in getting along with her castmates. Every day we were kept on this soundstage for 14-16 hours. ‘We loved each other at times and wanted to claw the eyes out of one another,’ she said.

Rachel Mcadams and Ryan Gosling

This is a surprise! In 2004, the pairing of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdam was incredible in The Notebook, and it turned out to be a love story for the ages. On the set, the two couldn’t stand each other at first.

The situation got so bad that Gosling reportedly asked the director if they could hire another actress to read the script off-camera on-screen. Maybe I’m not supposed to tell this, but they were having a really hard time on set one day.

‘We just had to see what would happen,’ Nick Cassavetes, the film’s director, added. ‘Nick,’ he tells me, ‘come here.’ And Ryan comes to me and there are 150 people standing in a huge scenario, and he says, “Nick, come here.

“Then he asked for a different Rachel to come in and read off-camera with him. I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘I can’t. She won’t let me. I’m not getting anything out of it.

In this romantic drama, Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling play two warring lovers who try to balance their lives with the demands of a shared house.

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

Despite their amazing on-screen chemistry, the two stars never got along off-set.

'There's a lot of water under the bridge,' she said.

'I never reached out to anybody about reports that it was my fault the third Sex and The City movie got canceled, and they were all trying to contact me.'

'This is, it feels like, a poisonous connection.'

According to Cheat Sheet, Parker said that the friction between them and their children came from lengthy working days, adding, “I have no regrets about how I’ve treated people.” Cattrall has made no secret of her dislike for SJP.

Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion as Castle’s Kate Beckett

This is a shocker since their on-screen chemistry was incredible. ‘Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion despise each other,’ according to a source. ‘I’m seeing it go on for seasons now,’ said one source. ‘It’s becoming increasingly clear to me, and I’ve been in this business many years, that they will not communicate when they’re offset.’

While the pair appeared to be good friends on Wisteria Lane, Hatcher and Longoria weren't as close in reality.

Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria

While the pair appeared to be good friends on Wisteria Lane, Hatcher and Longoria weren’t as close in reality. In actuality, several of the cast members have criticized Hatcher for her ‘diva’ attitude.

In 2018, Longoria stated that the crew was still “very good friends,” before correcting herself to say that “99 percent of us are.” According to Nicolette Sheridan (who played Edie), Hatcher is “the meanest woman in the world.”

Will Smith and Janet Hubert.

In 2011, Hubert told TMZ she would never do a reunion with the cast because she said ‘I will never do anything with an a-hole like Will Smith.’But she was recently seen at a reunion, where she and Smith reunited and reconciled.

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy

George Miller told the Wall Street Journal about the on-set closeness of his co-stars. 'I'm not implying that they were boiling with rage,' she clarified.

'They are both barbarians who, when they first come into contact with one other, are attempting to destroy one another. As the two people come together as a result of circumstances, they must establish trust.'

Theron herself remarked, “Perhaps the film is what it is because we had so much difficulty with one another, and the characters had to struggle so much with one another. Maybe the film would have been ten times worse if we were chum-chum, but it wouldn’t have been as entertaining.

Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio star in the film.

The two had to portray lovers in Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 adaptation of Romeo + Juliet, but they didn’t get along off-screen. According to the Dances, DiCaprio was deemed immature for being a prankster on set. According to Cheat Sheet, DiCaprio was dissatisfied with the Danes’ uptight personalities.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet (1996)