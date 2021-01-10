695 COVID-19 deaths reported in California; More achievement for the state

Leticia: Good Morning, I Saturday, January 9. Leticia Artos. Check out our top stories here. You are now looking for a passenger – Search and rescue teams are now looking for a passenger jet caring after 62 people have made contact with the air traffic controller after a long distance contact. Long distance communication with the Boeing 737 500 plan doc off and the control tower an hour later from the Indonesian capital on Saturday in Jakarta. The plane went to the island of Borneo. Search and retrieve the project over the Java Sea. Articles for implementation are expected to be introduced on Monday with a home vote on Wednesday. The president says a draft of the documents would provoke the integration of the democratic system and interfere with the peaceful transfer of power. President Trump blames violent riots on Wednesday. After supporters he encouraged to go to Capitol Vile Congress, Congress-certified e-college votes. The government has released a new $ 227 billion state budget plan that he says will help California recover from the effects of the Gorner virus. The government program uses the money to add to five emergencies. VACCINATIONS, REOPENING SCHOOLS, Supporting small businesses, getting more money out of people’s pockets, and preparing for WILDFIRES. He says the government wants to give an extra $ 600 to Californians earning less than $ 30,000. Lynn: Fog this morning with temperatures of Mid 40. At 9:00, bright and sunny skies through lunch. 3:00 to 59 warning. At 6:00 we were quickly dropped off to the lowest 50. 9:00, 44 degrees. Today is a good looking day after the fog has burned. Tomero, morning fog, after sunshine, high temperature of 57.

California health officials added 695 deaths related to the novel Corona virus on Saturday, a record high since the outbreak began. The total death toll now stands at 29,233 in the state. Data from the California Department of Public Health shows that 52,636 confirmed cases have been added, bringing the total to 2,621,277. Health workers in the state account for 74,589 of the total confirmed cases and 281 of the total deaths. It comes after an order from the state Department of Public Health that some essential and life-threatening surgeries should be delayed by 10% in districts or require ICU capacity in regions where the ICU capacity is 0%. Affects Stanislaus counties and several Central Valley and Southern California counties. In December, Gavin Newsom announced a new shelter order dividing the state into five different parts: Northern California, Greater Sacramento, the Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. Under the new guidelines, any region that reduces ICU capacity by 15% will impose restrictions that will force many businesses to close or restrict services. Of the five regions, Northern California is the only one that has not been placed under the new regulations because of its ICU. As of Saturday evening, the capacity is over 15%. Bay Area ICU numbers will be evaluated in the coming days to determine if orders can be withdrawn from the region. The other three regions did not meet the criteria for leaving orders, according to four-week ICU capacity programs from the states.