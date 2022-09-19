5 Most Underrated Ben Affleck Movies

Actor Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt, better known as Ben Affleck, started his career as a child, making appearances in small films. His first work was in The Dark End of the Street in 1981. As a teenager, he even participated in a commercial for the Burger King network.

His first successful film role was in the classic Young, Crazy and Rebels in 1993. However, Ben Affleck gained fame in Hollywood after winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, for Good Will Hunting, in 1997, a film he co-wrote with his friend Matt Damon. Although best known for his film and television roles, Ben Affleck also takes an active part in the industry behind the camera, writing, producing, and directing. In the list below, you can check out some of the actor’s best movies and which streaming platform they are available on.

Reindeer Games

After spending six years in prison, Rudy assumes the identity of his cell partner to win over the provocative Ashley. However, his goal is threatened by Gabriel, Ashley’s brother. Pressured by Gabriel and his evil companions, Rudy is forced to participate in a daring casino heist. An avalanche of temptations and danger jeopardizes your freedom. The challenging game features an intriguing plot, full of twists and clever dialogue.

The film is full of exciting curiosities; the main one was the chosen place. Given that a significant portion of the film is devoted to robbing a Native American casino, it makes sense that the setting would be Michigan, where there are currently 27 Native American casinos and 14 online casinos operating in Michigan.

Live by Night

Directed by Ben Affleck himself, the drama in question was based on the novel of the same name by writer Dennis Lehane. The protagonist, Joe Coughlin (Ben Affleck), is a thug involved up to his neck with the Irish mobster who controlled half of Boston in the 20s, especially for having a lucky affair with his mistress.

Director Affleck, by the way, strives to delineate the lovebirds as a couple that will do anything to live a romance as intense as dangerous, including exposing themselves to the eyes of society. It doesn’t take long for things to go wrong, and tragedy strikes. Set between the 1920s and 1930s, Joe Coughlin is a man who smuggles liquor, the son of a police captain, who turns into a fearsome gangster.

The Company Men

Released at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in 2010, the film was written and directed by filmmaker John Wells. In the plot, Ben Affleck plays Bobby Walker, a young executive who unexpectedly loses his job when the company he works for carries out mass layoffs. Everyone needs to articulate as they can with their friends to survive in a chaotic world.

The plot surrounds the events of a shipbuilding company called GTX, which, like many other companies, had to make exorbitant cuts, leaving a few thousand workers in their hands. As the film unfolds, we follow the lives of three people linked to the company from different levels of perspective.

Robert Walker, the character played by Ben Affleck, manager of the sales department, who had held the position at the company for more than 12 years, becomes one of the targets of one of the cuts made by the company. From then on, we are invited to follow the day-to-day of a man trying to replace himself in the market after more than a decade dedicated to the company he helped to build.

The Town

Directed by the actor himself, in this project, Affleck plays Doug MacRay, one of the leaders of a group of thieves who rob large banks. Although they are always successful in their actions, at one point, everyone’s lives, especially Doug’s, intertwine with Claire Keesey (Rebecca Hall), a bank manager.

A good portion of the public loves bank robbery movies in Charlestown, Boston. Some people like what’s inside them. This is the story of The Town, which reveals bandits who have inherited a vocation for the crime. Beasts in executing plans, the group is moved to zero emotion and multiple actions.

It even reminds you of the washing powder ad, but their success is based on this maxim. Trouble begins when the gang’s bare wire (and there’s always one), played by Jeremy Renner, decides to take a hostage and breaks the rule.

The Accountant

Starring Ben Affleck, the feature film was released in 2016, with Anna Kendrick, J. K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey Tambor, and John Lithgow in the main cast, the plot addresses a man who lives with Asperger Syndrome and works as a mathematical accountant. In his spare time, he works as a freelancer in one of the most dangerous organizations of all time, being the target of persecution by the authorities.

This introduction prepares us for the uniqueness of the adult life of the protagonist of The Accountant, played by Ben Affleck. Extremely talented with numbers, he doesn’t restrict his professional practice to the small accounting firm, making it a front for money laundering jobs for the world’s top crooks. Marybeth (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), an American treasury agent, soon enters the game to investigate cases that, it turns out, have their focal point in Chris.