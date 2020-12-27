The Chicago Bears officially control their playoff destiny Thanks to some help from the San Francisco 49ers who gave the Arizona Cardinals a 20-12 defeat on Saturday.

There are several playoff scenes where the Bears can lock those seventh seeds in the NFC playoffs, most of which the Cardinals slip into the final weeks.

With the loss of Arizona on Saturday, Chicago has a chance to control that seventh place with a win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

One person who was delighted to see Pierce’s playoff hopes floating was 49ers tight end George Kittle, who grew up as a Pierce fan in Chicago.

“I grew up as a Pierce fan. I’m a little happy that we helped the Bears a little bit.”

Before closing the question, Kittle added a “da pierce”.

As the Cardinals dropped to 8-7, Pierce’s playoff chances increased to 71% Five Dirtydit. If Chicago falls in Jacksonville on Sunday, those discrepancies will increase to 84%.

But Chicago have had to take care of business for the past two weeks, where they will face the Jaguar and Green Bay Bakers.

There is still a scene where the Bears can get to the playoff berth with a win in their final two games. The Cardinals need to lose the weekly 17 game against division rivals Los Angeles Rams, another team battling for the playoffs.