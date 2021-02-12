4 Oregonians were fully vaccinated against COVID but still tested positive – representing some of the first true ‘breakthrough cases’ in nation

Four people in Oregon tested positive for COVID-19 even though they’d been fully vaccinated and enough time had passed for their second doses to become fully effective, state public health officials announced Friday.

The news makes Oregon one of the first states in the nation to identify such so-called “breakthrough cases” where people who were considered immune have now been sickened with the disease. State epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger noted that the breakthrough cases weren’t “unexpected,” given that both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are thought to be close to 94% or 95% effective.

“I anticipate that more states will be reporting more numbers of breakthrough cases as they have more people who are fully vaccinated,” Sidelinger said.

He added that “no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing disease.”

But even so, Friday’s revelation raises important questions about the effectiveness of the vaccines: Were these four Oregonians simply an expected mathematical outcome, that some fully vaccinated people will still be infected by the virus? Or do these cases show a weakness in the vaccines if any of these four Oregonians were infected by variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa or Brazil?

To answer these questions, state health officials are in the process of testing samples taken from the four fully vaccinated people who tested positive.

Sidelinger said two of the people were from Yamhill County and two were from Lane County. He said they either had no symptoms or mild symptoms – evidence, Sidelinger said, that the vaccines are working to ward off severe disease. He added that two of the cases were related – meaning that they were infected from the case cluster of infections at a single location.

Sidelinger couldn’t share other details about the four, including their ages or if they are in the health care profession. But the latter would offer a likely explanation for why, especially if asymptomatic, why one or more of these four would have been tested after receiving two doses of the vaccines.

Medical experts still advise fully vaccinated people to take precautions to protect themselves and others against the coronavirus, because an estimated 5% to 6% of fully vaccinated people are still susceptible to infection and it’s unknown if fully vaccinated people might be silent spreaders. Those precautions include wearing masks, wash their hands frequently and physically distance themselves from others who have not yet received their vaccines. Sidelinger said Oregon’s four new cases reinforce the importance of that advice.

