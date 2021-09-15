4 found dead in abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin

In Sheridan, four people were found dead in an abandoned black SUV that had been abandoned for several weeks. According to the report from the Sheriff office, the four people are identified as; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30; Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30; and Loyace Foreman III, 35.

911 callers reported the deaths at 2:18 p.m., and the four were found—this Sunday. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that all three of the victims died of gunshot wounds as part of preliminary autopsies completed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd said in a statement that his heart goes out to the families and friends of the victims. We’d love to share more details about our investigation, but we must strike a balance between releasing information and running the risk of damaging our analysis and losing evidence to build a good homicide case.”

According to Mrs. Foreman, Sturm and Pettus are siblings, and that Foreman was in a relationship with Sturm. Moreover, Foreman’s mother reported that Foreman had two sons, seven and thirteen years old.

Foreman’s mother told Jokich, “Just know that I loved my son.”. As a father, brother, uncle, and friend, he was very dedicated. An investigation news conference was held by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are searching for the individuals responsible for this incident. The suspects’ vehicles were left in an unknown car, and they don’t believe they are from the area.

During an interview Tuesday afternoon with her father, Damone Presley, Plug-Presley revealed she has two children, ages 11 and 4.

She was my father’s little girl, so anyone who wanted to harm her would be crazy.” Presley said.

“I ask not only the community but law enforcement as well, and I appreciate your presence here today. We can say something needs to be done because it could be you.”