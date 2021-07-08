& # 39; Russian & # 39; Biden pressured the United States to take action against hackers and ransomware – International

Senior US officials gathered at the White House on Wednesday (July 7) to evaluate measures to prevent ransomware attacks, while increasing pressure on President Joe Biden to take action against Russia in the wake of the recent cyber attacks.

Hundreds of companies in the United States and around 1,500 companies around the world have called for fierce counter-attacks by Pentagon cyber forces and demanded further sanctions against Moscow, just days after their computer systems were hijacked by a Russian group of rebels.

The meeting, which was attended by officials from the state, national security, justice and intelligence services, came after news that Russian hackers had allegedly tried to hack the structures of the opposition National Committee of the Republican Party.

After the meeting, Biden told reporters that he would send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin without further details.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki called Wednesday's meeting a "government-wide effort to act against ransomware attacks."

He added that "the president has a variety of options if he decides to act against the attackers." However, Zaki did not say what action Biden would take.

– Further appeals for sanctions –

As the attacks continued three weeks after Biden raised the issue during direct talks with Putin at a summit in Geneva, there were more calls for the US ruler to retaliate.

In a comment released by The Washington Post on Wednesday, cybersecurity expert Dmitry Alberovich and Wilson Center Russia expert Matthew Rozhansky called on Pita to grant permission to Russia's oil and gas companies, one of Russia 's main sources of funding. Moscow.

"Before these disastrous ransomware attacks become routine, President Biden must put forward a calm but blunt demand: Russian President Vladimir Putin must immediately stop the operation or Washington tighten sanctions on the Russian economy," they wrote.

A group of Republican lawmakers made it clear in a statement that repeated cyber-attacks "ignored" Putin's warnings.

"Putin will not stop these criminals, he knows he will face real and serious consequences if he does not do so," they commented.

– 70 million recovery –

Zaki, for his part, said White House national security officials had expressed their concerns with their Russian counterparts.

Internet security officials from the United States and Russia are scheduled to meet next week to resolve the ransomware issue.

However, the Revil's most recent attack suggests that Moscow has failed to take action to curb cybercriminals.

This Wednesday, in its "off blog" on the dark web, Revil continued to press for the recovery of private data from companies that have been hacked from computers.

In return for a one-time payment of $ 70 million, the group offered to release the key to unlock all companies' data.

When asked about the retaliation, the White House press secretary said officials were still cautious about taking responsibility for the latest attacks and did not guarantee that the Russian government was directly responsible for them.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday they will not discuss specific capabilities or actions of their cyber command, which could lead to online attacks and retaliatory attacks.

“We are all aware of these growing threats to national security and civil infrastructure,” Kirby said.

"We hope that an American response to these threats will come from the entire government," he said, adding that it could not be a military responsibility.