& # 39; Free Elections & # 39; The United States says it will continue to put pressure on Venezuela for as long as possible The world

2 out of 3

Venezuela's self-proclaimed leader, Juan Quito, traveled to the U.S. on Tuesday (4) to listen to Donald Trump's speech. Counsel greets Jared Kushner as he arrives at the mansion – Photo: Brendan Smylovsky / AFP

Venezuela's self-proclaimed leader, Juan Quito, traveled to the U.S. on Tuesday (4) to listen to Donald Trump's speech. Counsel greets Jared Kushner as he arrives at the mansion – Photo: Brendan Smylovsky / AFP