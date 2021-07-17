& # 39; Dreamers & # 39; Defending US Court Illegal Program – International

& # 39; Dreamers & # 39; during the Workers & Human Rights March in Los Angeles, California in May. The woman draws attention to the situation (Photo: AFP / DAVID MCNEW)

A federal judge in the United States declared illegal on Friday (16), protecting undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children and preventing them from registering new applicants.

President Joe Biden called the decision "very disappointing." In a White House statement, Biden said Texas Judge Andrew Hannon's decision would be appealed by the judiciary, adding that "Congress can only guarantee a permanent solution by providing the path to citizenship for dreamers."

Implemented in 2012 by former President Barack Obama, the Early Childhood Adjournment (DACA) program covers nearly 700,000 people known as "dreamers." For many, the United States is the only country they know of.

In his ruling, Andrew Hanen, a federal district court judge in Houston, said Obama violated his authority when he established the DACA by executive order. The government should stop accepting the people in this project, however it may still get demands.

In his decision, Hanen said the Department of Homeland Security or the Department of Justice "should take any immigration, deportation or criminal action against any recipient, applicant or any other DACA person."

This decision did not immediately affect the situation of the people who had already implemented the project.

To apply for DACA coverage, which also allows the right to work, applicants must have come to the United States before the age of 16.

In addition, they must enroll in school or have a degree in high school or equivalent, or be brutally expelled from the military and have no criminal record.

In 2017, then-President Donald Trump sought to remove the DACA on the grounds that it was unconstitutional, which provoked a protracted legal battle.

President Joe Biden sought to strengthen the plan and initiate broader immigration reform.

After Friday's closing, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: "Democrats are inviting Republicans in Congress to join us in respecting the will and law of the American people, to ensure that dreamers have a permanent path to citizenship."