365 Days 2: When Will The Movie Release On Netflix?

365 dni’s (365 Days) unexpected conclusion has prompted viewers to want a sequel. Netflix has yet to make a decision regarding the sequel to 365 Dni, but we know that it is based on a trilogy of novels written by Blanks Lipinska, so 365 Dni 2 is almost certainly already in production. This is all the information available about the prospective continuation.

365 Days 2 Release Date

Despite the negative feedback, 365 Dni has a strong following among Netflix users. The film’s popularity, combined with the fact that it is based on a series of books, ensures that a second episode will be made.

Although this project is not overly ambitious and can be completed fairly soon, if we consider today’s sanitary standards, the film would arrive on the platform by the end of 2021 and at the earliest of 2022.

What Happened in the End

In the last minutes of 365 Dni , Mario, Massimo’s confidante, finds out that another mafioso clan is going to execute Laura. Despite Mario’s various attempts to contact them, he is unable to do so. Finally, he is able to contact with her again, but when she goes into a tunnel, communication is lost. Later, Massimo attempts to contact his companion but receives no response. The Mafia ties knot together and, upon learning what occurred, collapses in rage. The next thing we notice is a plan of the tunnel’s entrance, with a police car parked outside. A crime has occurred there.

Some people think she was kidnapped, while others feel she managed to flee on her own. In the worst-case scenario, Massimo’s enemy gang may have murdered the protagonist of 365 Dni. what has really happened to Laura? Given that the film is based on the first book of a trilogy, it’s probable that we’ll see it continue in the second part.

In the finale, Massimo would go on a quest to save Laura from her captors. Fortunately, the success of this film guarantees that it will have a sequel; since Netflix users have given it such a positive response, it is very difficult for this film not to have one.

