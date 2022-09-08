2tnslppbntso: What is the Meaning of This Trend on Tiktok?

That’s right, my age is expressed in cups. Aged in “icup” years, that’s right. Icup is a joke that went viral among elementary school students, but you might not know it (at least in the early 2000s).

The question “Spell icup” was a common one among schoolchildren

Students would snicker as one of their own recited the letters “I-c-u-p” with confidence. Maybe some people would understand. The audience awaited the explanation. Spelled out, the letters i-c-u-p sound like the words “I see you pee,” which is the punchline of the joke.

It’s hard to take you seriously. Okay, that settles it. Therein lies the entirety of the gag. Lame? So, in a sense. However, this kind of juvenile verbal prank was extremely popular on the playground for a long time.

Thankfully, that has changed in recent years. The humor has progressed over time. They are now being recorded and uploaded to TikTok, where anyone can watch them; some of them are quite complex.

How about the 2tnslppbntso TikTok joke? Do you understand it now, or do you need some clarification? The 2tnslppbntso joke has a detailed explanation down below.

What Does the ‘2tnslppbntso’ Trend on Tiktok Mean?

The Spanish language joke “2tnslppbntso” can be played on anyone, from close friends and family to superiors at the office.

However, since its rebirth as a TikTok trend, it has been exposed to a wider non-Spanish speaking audience.

When spoken at a normal pace, the letters “2tnslppbntso” have no meaning at all.

When sped up, however, the phrase becomes “Tu Tienes el Pipi Bien Tieso?”

Tiktok Users Are Being Asked to Recite the Following Jumble of Letters: 2tnslppbntso

In 2021, the 2tnslppbntso meme began to appear on TikTok. Simply put, those behind new works would have their companions recite 2tnslppbntso.

You probably don’t see a random string of letters/codes like 2tnslppbntso very often. A closer inspection reveals that it resembles a suggested password of the type often recommended by websites. Whoever got this joke must have had a lot of spare time.

In any case, you might think you’re saying something else if you recite the letters of the code 2-t-n-s-l-p-p-b-n-t-s-o very rapidly. Or not. There is a catch. It’s a Spanish phrase.

Spelling 2tnslppbntso aloud, it sounds like “Tu Tienes El Pipi Bien Tieso?” The literal translation of that phrase is “You got your peepee very stiff.”

It’s up to your own discretion how you take that. Let me just deliver the message. Well, that’s the punchline, pals.

Additional Examples of Wordplay, Including “Icup” and “2tnslppbntso,” Can Be Found Below

Need some icebreaker jokes for your upcoming party? You could use some TikTok video inspiration, for example. Not to worry, because here come more of our hilarious jokes. Try this knock-knock joke with a friend:

It’s time for someone to answer the knock.

The question, “Who’s there?”

When asked what they ate for breakfast, they said, “Mop.”

“I eat mop, who?”

The following tease contains mature content. Telling someone to stoop and then spelling “run” is the punchline to this joke.

The letters “r-u-n” sound like the question “Are you in?” when spelled out. While there’s nothing inherently inappropriate about the question itself, the context in which it’s asked can be fraught.

In addition, you can ask someone to spell “attic” by looking under their shirt.

If all else fails, try having them spell “eye,” “map,” and “ness.”

Try repeating the words “Ice Bank Mice Elf” or “Ice Bank Mouse” instead.

Examination of Classic Videos at the Forefront of the Movement

Most people who are made to say “2tnslppbntso” aloud and then guess it is left perplexed, while the TikTok user who made the video is usually left laughing out loud.

Many commenters who aren’t fluent in Spanish are left bewildered, but those who do get the joke can’t help but laugh until they cry.

TikTok user Manie Guajardo made a hilarious parody video in this vein, and it has gone viral, with over 1.5 million views.

In another hilarious example, Mel’s (from “blacksheepchronicles”) mother tries to figure out how to say “2tnslppbntso” while her dad gets it.

Tiktoks Following the Format of 2tnslppbntso

While the TikTok team behind the video may be in uniform, the majority of the population feels compelled to say “2tnslppbntso” aloud so that others can hear and, perhaps, predict it is confusing.

Many students who aren’t studying Spanish in the responses section look confused, but the students who do understand how it works have nothing to offer but hearty laughter.

The strategy isn’t new – it has been around for quite a while on the web – and as we’ve seen, TikTok’s capacity can pull it back in time and make everything new. Possibly things are clearer now that there are multiple websites devoted to it and a wide range of curious comments about what it implies.

Explanation

