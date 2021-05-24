21-year-old footballer drowns in US Women's football

Allie Cidlowski, 21, of Cincinnati, USA, drowned in Lake East Fort in Ohio. The incident happened last Saturday. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) recovered the body at 1 a.m. Sunday (local time), according to U.S. newspapers.

An ODNR spokesman said Alli had been on the boat's swimming platform before drowning. When the body was found, the victim was not wearing a life jacket. At the moment, local authorities are investigating the causes of the tragedy.

Cidloski was a student at the University of Cincinnati, finishing his second season with the college football team. Ally Sidloski was the third member of his family to compete in American college football. In high school, he defended Strongville HS for four years.