2022 Torque Wrench Buyers Guide

The torque wrench has come a way since it arrived on the market around sixty years ago back in the early 1960s, and since then a wide array of options and features have emerged courtesy of advanced technology. This makes it more difficult for customers to be sure they are buying the torque wrenches that are best for them, but there are some tips for new buyers that can help considerably with that final selection.

Low profile

A low profile torque wrench makes use of interchangeable cassettes (sometimes called links) and is a tool that is commonly used in the gas and oil industry where there are often restrictions around the nut.

Square drive

A square drive torque wrench works via the same principle as home torque wrenches with a number of sockets of different sizes that will need to be loosened or tightened in order to fit the nut.

Multi-purpose

Multi-purpose tools would be a good choice for those wanting to own fewer tools but which serve a large array of different applications. There are a number of examples of this such as Enerpac’s HMT Series and the RSL series.

Torque output and size

When buying a torque wrench users need to know if it is the right size and powerful enough to be able to do the job they want it to do. Each torque wrench works with a variety of different sockets or cassettes, but users also have to choose from different drive heads.

Each one has been designed for the purpose of covering a particular range of hex sizes and features different maximum torque outputs. It is important to have an understanding of the minimum and maximum sizes that you are intending to cover, so be sure to take a look at the specs that will be listed on the manufacturer’s website.

Usage

The majority of torque wrenches that are available from reputable manufacturers will be fit for purpose, reliable and robust. However heavy torque wrench users sometimes prefer to choose more high-end products that offer ownership with zero hassles, additional features such as the likes of quick-change cassettes and overall superior quality.

How much should you pay for a torque wrench?

Opinions differ as to how much users should pay to purchase torque wrenches, though in many cases it will be determined by whether the wrench is going to be required for short or long term use.

If it is the latter then it is a good idea to weigh up the full cost of ownership over a long term period, and you should include maintenance in that costing. Higher quality wrenches may need more initial investment but will have less maintenance costs.

Mid-market products offer a good solution for those who will only use torque wrenches occasionally. Mid-market products include modular and interchangeable designs that allow a wide array of applications to be covered with fewer tools.

Choosing a torque wrench needs careful consideration but taking the time to make an informed choice can pay dividends.