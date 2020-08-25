Eyenovia, Inc. Closes the Offering of Common Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. has closed its ongoing underwritten public offering of its common stock comprisin of 3,333,334 shares at a price common share holder of $3.60 on every share.

Eyenovia received net proceeds of $10.9 million from the offering. These net proceeds concluded on taking off underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses on offering that were paid by Eyenovia. The company will use these proceeds along with the existing funds for funding the ongoing clinical development of its product candidates, project of initial commercialization for MicroStat, and to add into working capital along with the general corporate purposes.

Eyenovia, is basically a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company which is involved in developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics.

in connection with the offering, William Blair & Company, L.L.C. took part as the sole book-running manager while National Securities Corporation worked as the co-manager.

Eyenovia’s pipeline is currently centered around the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis.