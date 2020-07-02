Nasuni Is Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Nasuni has announced that the Nasuni file services platform is now available in the Azure Marketplace and all the customers can now purchase it from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The file service offered by Nasuni allows customers and users to mitigate and accelerate to Azure with a robust file services platform.

The company focused on consolidating Network-attached storage (NAS) to deliver infinite scale to their customers. Furthermore, the company also allows the built-backup, disaster recovery, file server performance and global file sharing services to its valued clients.

Director of Information Technology McKim & Creed, Mr. Charles Douglass said, “Nasuni helped us transition to working remotely during COVID-19 because it provides easy access to data consolidated from all 22 of our offices and ultimately stored in Microsoft Azure.”

“We’re accessing our data through a variety of methods, including directly from workstations, remote-control tools and remote desktops, depending on the specific application. No matter which tool we use for the job, Nasuni gives us a common backplane for easy data storage and retrieval,” Charles further added in the statement

President of Alliances at Nasuni, Will Hornkohl said, “We’ve been a very close Microsoft gold partner, and we’re pleased to further advance this great collaboration by making our solution available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.”

“It’s now even easier for enterprises who rely on Azure to use the cloud for file storage and get infinite scale, built-in-backup and local performance for half the cost of ownership of traditional on-premises NAS,” Will Hornkohl concluded.

Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp, Sajan said, “Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure. We’re happy to welcome the Nasuni file services solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”