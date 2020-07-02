Match Group Announces New Member To Its Board Of Directors

Match Group has announced that the company has added four new board of director members. The company has appointed Ryan Reynolds, Melissa Brenner, Stephen Bailey and Wendi Murdoch to the board of directors.

The newly appointed, Stephen Bailey serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of ExecOnline. Prior joining ExecOnline, he has served as the Chief Product Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Strategy Group (FSG). Prior to joining the FSG, he was the Board Chair of Truman Center for National Policy.

Executive Chairman of Match Group, Joey Levin said, “With today’s news, we’re welcoming four incredibly bright, energetic and discerning Directors to a world-class Board. Stephen, Melissa, Wendi and Ryan bring unique expertise and perspectives that will add to Match Group’s global expansion, strategic initiatives and continued success.”

Chief Executive Officer of Match Group, Shar Dubey said, “I’m very excited to welcome our four new Directors to Match Group.”

“I’ve gotten to know Stephen, Melissa, Wendi and Ryan and all four bring extensive expertise across consumer tech, marketing, investing and emerging markets, which are critical components to the long-term growth of our portfolio. We will be greatly served by their experiences and insights and I’m looking forward to working with each of them,” Shar Dubey further added in the statement.

Stephen Bailey said, “Match Group’s growth, innovation and portfolio of global products make it one of the most dynamic companies in the public market. I’m excited to help the Board, Shar and the executive team find new and meaningful ways to bring people together.”

Melissa Barner said, “I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with Joey, Shar and the rest of the Match Group Board. Match Group is an incredibly innovative organization with an inspiring mission and I look forward to helping shape the future of the company as it enters this next phase of growth.”