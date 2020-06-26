Anomali partners will get help from OneWorld InfoTech to enhance Deployment and endorsement of Cyber Threat Intelligence in Bangladesh

For giving the ability to deploy and endorse Anomali threat intelligence management solutions in Bangladesh Anomali, engaged in providing intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, has agreed for a collaboration with OneWorld InfoTech, which provides technology and distribute IT security solutions in Bangladesh.

Anomali VP, Asia Pacific Geoff Noble said constant attacks on the organizations can’t be detected and responded without a high level of visibility over the cyberthreats. He added, “We are excited to partner with the top cybersecurity provider in Bangladesh, OneWorld InfoTech, to help customers there gain access to integrated cyber threat intelligence (CTI) solutions that will help them to improve security and reduce risk.”

While OneWorld InfoTech Global Director of Technology and Services Maruf Ahmed gave his views, “Anomali brings a unique approach to connect external data with internal knowledge to operationalize a unified intelligence picture for organizations to reduce risk across their environments. By expanding our IT security portfolio offering with Anomali, we expect to assist organizations in Bangladesh private and public sectors in building effective cyber threat intelligence program and threat sharing communities to bolster defenses exponentially.”

According to the details provided, joint customers of both businesses receive the most advanced, broad, and easy-to-use CTI solutions. The Anomali delivers Lens, a first-of-its-kind technology enables anyone to automatically know if the organizations are being attacked. Anomali Match integrates the tools related to CTI, MISP data, OSINT, SIEM logs, vulnerability assessment, and provides other big data sources to match the billions of indicators of compromise (IOCs) and menaces against any thing that is present in customers’ networks. While Anomali ThreatStream is threat intelligence tool (TIP) compensate data from the broader range of feeds to create actionable threat intelligence.