EpicentRX Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

EpicentRX has announced that it has appointed a renowned oncologist, physician and scientists Tony Reid, M.D, Ph.D. as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect. The company’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tony Raid is also the co-founder of the company and has got nearly 2 decades of experience in the domain of drug development. His other areas of expertise, including the licensing and acquisition, translational medicine, new product development and clinical strategy.

Furthermore, Dr. Tony Reid is also serving as the oncologist at the Rebecca and John Moores Cancer Institute at UCSD, where he is working on the domain of gastrointestinal malignancies.

Chief Financial Officer of EpicentRX, Franck Brinkhaus said “We look forward to an exciting period of growth for our research and clinical efforts under Tony’s leadership.”

Chairman of EpicentRX Board of Directors, Arnold Oronsky said, “Tony Reid has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has been an invaluable member of our senior management team.”

“Since joining EpicentRx, Tony has played a key role in the ongoing development of RRx-001, now in Phase 3, and is currently spearheading the company’s efforts with its oncolytic adenoviral and anti-COVID platforms. I am confident that he is exactly the right person to lead EpicentRx,” Arnold Oronsky further added.

Sharing his thoughts, Dr. Tony Reid said, “As an oncologist, I’ve seen firsthand the limitations of our present-day approach to the treatment of cancer. With EpicentRx, we have a profound opportunity to change the dynamic of oncology treatment so that patients may potentially live longer with fewer side effects.”

“I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to take on the role of CEO of EpicentRx during this critical time in the company’s history. Over the past several months, the Executive Team and I have been working closely with the Board to position the Company for future growth. I am hopeful that we will be able to execute on our plan to drive long-term value for our investors and for patients, which is ultimately why I joined EpicentRx and why we do what we do,” Dr. Tony Reid continued.