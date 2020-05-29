Sun Life Appoints New Vice President And Chief Information Officer

Sun Life has announced that the company has appointed Laura Money as company’s New Chief Information Officer and Vice President. She will assume her new responsibilities on June 29.

The company’s newly appointed CIO and VP, Laura Money, was serving a major Canadian Bank at the post of Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Corporate Centre Technology. She has years of experience in managing senior level posts in the domain of business and IT throughout her career. The areas of expertise of Laura Money are strategic planning, business transformation projects, IT transformation projects, technology infrastructure groups and technology development.

Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life, Dean Connor said, “We’re excited to have Laura join our Sun Life team at such a pivotal and unprecedented time during our digital journey. We’ve made significant progress in digitizing our business. I know that Laura will help us to accelerate on that path as we continue to deliver innovative ways of meeting and anticipating Client needs.”

“Our focus on investing in technology over the years has been a tremendous benefit in continuing to serve our Clients in an uninterrupted way and this shift to everything digital is an outcome from the pandemic that is here to stay,” Dean Connor concluded.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sun Life, Kevin Strain said, “I want to thank Mark for his countless contributions to Sun Life and welcome Laura to our team. Mark took technology to new levels of innovation for our Clients and Employees. Laura will build upon this momentum so we can continue to stand out in our industry for our mobile apps, digital coaches, virtual health care, mental health navigator, global advisor apps and much more to come.”

“We’re focused on our company’s purpose of helping our Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives – which is more important than ever before during these difficult and physically contactless times,” Kevin Strain further added.