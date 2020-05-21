The Jewelers Board of Trade Appoints New CSO of Buyers International Group

The Jewelers Board of Trade has announced on Thursday that the company has appointed Ann Arnold as the company’s new CSO of Buyers International Group. The company has further said that the approval of the appointment was given at the company’s Board Meeting on April 30, 2020.

The newly appointed company’s CSO of International Group has volunteered with the Jewelers Board of Trade for more than a decade. She has previously served as the Vice Chairman of the company and now, Ann Arnold holds the post of Chairman by succeeding Mike Kaplan, who was previously served as the President at Rocket Jewelry Box and now his term has ended.

Sharing her thoughts over the new appointment, the company’s news CSO of International Group, Ann Arnold said, “I am thrilled to serve at the helm of this board. JBT is uniquely qualified to help companies from all aspects of the jewelry industry to better understand their customers and suppliers.”

“It is an honor to work alongside some of the brightest and most devoted individuals in the industry,” Ann Arnold further said.

President of The Jewelers Board of Trade, Erich Jacobs said, “It is critical to our growth that we continuously execute on the right strategies.”

“Ann brings a wealth of nonprofit and for-profit success and strategic vision to our organization, which will be critical in our ability to scale and meet the growing demand for industry transparency,” Erich Jacobs further added in his statement.

The newly appointed company’s CSO of International Group, Ann Arnold also serves as the Treasurer and Chairman of the Manufacturing Jewelers & Suppliers of America, President of the Women’s Jewelry Association Foundation, Treasurer of the NY 24K Club and members of investment and finance committee of the Women’s Jewelry Association.