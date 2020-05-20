Opioid Prescription Rates And Orthopedic Injuries Decreased by 60% To 52%

According to the Study of American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’, All the prevention efforts to combat the opioid by limiting exposures are now bearing fruits. The study further found the overall rates of Opioid prescription was decreased to 60% and has seen 52% drop in Orthopedic injuries between 10-18 years old individuals. However, the patients in the Midwest and Southwest were more frequently opioids, demanding further preventive measures from experts to bring the ratio to decline and equal to that of Northeast.

The report also witnessed the significant differences based on the regional difference. All the patients residing in the Midwest and Southwest were more likely to be prescribed opioids as compared to the patients residing in the Northeast with 63 percent and 30 percent respectively.

Chief of the Division of Orthopaedic Surgery at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, John M. Flynn, MD, said, “The statistics on opioid-related misuse are alarming and reducing the use of opioids in pediatric orthopaedic patients is essential.”

“As orthopaedic surgeons, we have a responsibility to realize that our surgical patients are more likely to die from their pain medicine than from the injury or operation,” John Flynn further added.

Clinical Outcomes Research Manager for the Division of Orthopaedics at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Divya Talwar said, “We were happy to see the overall decline in prescription rates for opioids, especially with such a large data set.”

“The results indicate that the efforts to combat earlier exposure to opioids are having success in changing the prescribing habits of physicians in an acute care setting. However, we were definitely surprised that 54% of patients were still getting an opioid for an injury when they shouldn’t, demonstrating we still have work to do to reduce rates further,” Divya Talwar further added.