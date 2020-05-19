CareCentrix Appoints New Member To Its Strategic Advisory Board

CareCentrix has appointed Dr. Richard Popiel to the company’s Strategic Advisory Board. Dr. Richard Popiel is a medical veteran that has got years of experience in leading healthcare transformations of various medical and healthcare organizations. Prior to joining the CareCentrix, Mr. Richar Popiel has served Corporate Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President at Cambia Health Solutions. He also holds senior leadership roles in other organizations as the Kaiser Permanente, Health Plans and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

CareCentrix is a leading healthcare company focused on providing innovative medico-science solutions to customers. The company has got more than 20 years of experience working with the different partners. The company has got 8,000 healthcare providers, which took care of about 26 million members.

Chief Executive Officer at CareCentrix, John Driscoll said, “COVID-19 exposed the fragility and fragmentation of our health care system and demonstrated once again the value of providing more care to the home. As the pandemic unfolded, we showed in hot-spots ranging from New York and Connecticut to Florida and Louisiana that the home can be a superior destination for care and healing.”

“Dr. Popiel’s experience delivering innovation and change at scale within large health plans and provider organizations will help us accelerate opportunities to bring care home,” added Driscoll.

Sharing his thoughts over the New appointment, Dr. Richard Popiel said, “The expansion of person-centered home care is one of the most effective ways to improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary hospital readmissions.”

“CareCentrix has demonstrated leadership in leading care homes, long before COVID-19 struck – the pandemic exacerbated already well-established challenges of a fragmented continuum of care once patients leave the hospital. I look forward to collaborating with the experts on the Strategic Advisory Board and exploring ways to continue to innovate and bring healthcare into people’s homes,” Dr. Richard Popiel further added.