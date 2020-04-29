Micah Litow Assumes Dual Responsibilities In Kalderos

Kalderos, the creator of drug discount management solution, has announced on Wednesday April 29, 2020 that the company has promoted the Company’s COO Micah Litow as the President of the company and he will now assume the responsibilities of both the President and Chief Operating Officer.

According to the details released by the PR Newswire News Agency, the company’s new President and COO will be responsible for leading additional business activities of the company, sales, marketing, product management, finance and as well as commercial operations.

Additionally, the Micah Litow would also oversee the functions of the new customer success teams and consolidated data management to create and unified a central team.

The newly appointed President of the company has joined the company back in 2018. He has experience in leading, launching and managing more than a dozen healthcare products, including consumables.

Sharing his thoughts over the new appointment, Micah Litow said, “We are an ambitious group of innovators with diverse backgrounds and skillsets and with a shared commitment to Kalderos’ mission and vision.”

“I am honored by this appointment and humbled by what we’ve collectively accomplished thus far. It’s a privilege to work alongside passionate individuals as we bring an infrastructure rooted in transparency to fruition,” added Micah Litow.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kalderos, Jeremy Docken said, “Micah’s contributions have been instrumental in what we’ve achieved to this point and will continue to be for all that we have planned in the future. He’s a true leader and I am confident that he will thrive in his new role as we push toward our future.”

Kalderos Board Member and Director at Mercato Partners, Joe Kaiser said, “Kalderos’ team exudes the willpower needed to tackle complex healthcare issues — and Micah exemplifies this grit. “Kalderos’ mission and team will undoubtedly benefit from his recent appointment.”