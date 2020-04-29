Inter-Dimensional Technologies Helps Companies To Monitor In-house Occupancy Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Inter-Dimensional Technologies, a leading technology and software development company, has announced on Wednesday April 29, 2020 that the company has added an innovative feature to their RTC-P3 Electronic People Counter, which will help companies and corporations to monitor the in-house occupancy activities of their employees amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to the details released by the PR Newswire News Agency, the new innovative occupancy advancement of RTC-P3 Electronic People Counter to promote the social distancing practices to adhere to government mandates during the pandemic. The company was founded in the 1998 and the company’s primary product line is Electronic People Counter, which helps to count the number of people electronically.

Boss of Inter-Dimensional Technologies, Scott Cywinski said “Historically, most customers wanted electronic people counters to track the cumulative total number of people that enter a retail store or other public establishment, such as courthouses, museums and libraries. However, in light of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, many companies are now contacting us in regards to tracking occupancy with our systems.”

“When non-essential businesses are allowed to reopen, they may be required to monitor their occupancy for a period of time, or otherwise simply want to promote social distancing, and give their customers peace of mind. We expect public establishments from many industries to be contacting us for help in the near future,” Cywinski further added.

The system provided by the company allows customers to set an occupancy threshold by using their devices. After setting the initial threshold, when the system exceeds the threshold, the device will start a series of beeps. This series of beeping will immediately alert the employees that the maximum allowable occupancy has been exceeded.