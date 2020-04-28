Pohland Companies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

The Pohland Group of Companies, a privately owned diversified group of organization spanning to Commercial Real Estate Development, automation and automobiles, have announced on Monday April 27, 2020 that it has appointed new Chief Financial Operations as Dennis Goetz, which will be responsible to regulate the company’s financial operations.

According to the details released by the PR News Wire News Agency, the newly appointed CFO will report to the Chief Administrator Officer, Matt Carter. Dennis Goetz will be responsible for regulating the analysis and financial reporting and will provide executive management and shareholders of the company with an appropriate understanding of the financial results. Furthermore, the newly appointed CFO will also adopt various business strategies, including the cash flow needs, financial returns, risks and capital.

Pohland Group of Companies Chief Executive Officer, Bert Colianni said, “We are thrilled that Dennis will be joining Pohlad Companies, bringing his deep functional expertise and technical knowledge in all aspects of corporate finance, financial planning and accounting to our organization.”

“He will be a strong partner as we pursue our strategic growth priorities and continue to create long-term value,” Colianni further added.

It is important to mention that the newly appointed Chief Financial Officer of Pohland Companies has got nearly 3 decades of experience in accounting and finance in both private and public companies, including the Buda di Beppo, Carlson Group of Companies and United Sports Brand. Most recently he was the founder of Boyd Consulting Group, a management consulting practice that specialized in advising financial governance.

Mr. Dennis Goetz is a certified management accountant and he has earned his degree in Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and he has earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire.