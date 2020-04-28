Omura Technology Secures 5 Million USD Funding For Expansion and Growth

Omura Technology, a leading platform and next-gen platform for effective consumption of whole flower hemp and Cannabis, has announced on Monday April 28, 2020 that it has successfully raised 5 Million USD funding for further expansion and growth of the company.

According to the details released by the PR News Wire News Agency, the company has further announced that the former Founder and Chief Executive Officer Canopy Growth Corporation, Bruce Linton has joined the company as the Strategic Advisor and has helped the company for fundraising.

The company’s new Strategic Advisor Bruce Linton has got years of experience in the Corporate sector and his last role of Founder and CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation helps the growth of the Cannabis Industry that is remarkable and will effectively add to the strategic goals of Omura.

Chief Executive Officer of Omura, Mike Simspon said, “Bringing our advanced heat-not-burn whole flower technology platform and brands to markets around the world is our objective.”

“Providing North America with an efficacious full spectrum cleaner alternative to regular vaporizers is our immediate goal. Having worked with Bruce for several months we have benefited from his counsel and expertise as he brings an advantageous set of industry skills and energy to Omura. This will undoubtedly strengthen our position as a new global platform for the consumption of cannabis and CBD hemp,” said CEO of Omura Technology Mike Simpson.

Company’s new Strategic Advisor, Bruce Linton said, “I enjoy working with the Omura team. They have deep design and technology expertise in the heat-not-burn technology.”

“I am excited by the opportunities that Omura’s vision and technology bring to the global cannabis industry,” said Mike Simpson.

Omura Technology has decided to expand its businesses across the USA, including Canada by the year of 2020.