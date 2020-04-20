Stock News Buzz: Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) changed 4.69% to recent value of $107.57. The stock transacted 410282 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 611.78K shares. It spotted trading -23.36% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 69.64% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On April 17, 2020, Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative hematology solutions to drive better patient outcomes, reported the election of Michael Coyle to its Board of Directors.

Coyle serves as the Executive Vice President and Group President, Cardiac and Vascular Group for Medtronic where he oversees four of the company’s business divisions, providing strategic direction and ensuring the alignment of integrated growth plans and cross-functional synergies.

Coyle previously served on the boards of VNUS Medical Technologies and Volcano Corporation, medical device companies responsible for making catheter-based products.

Mike brings years of valuable expertise in the medical device space, including building global businesses and bringing technologies to important medical markets, that will be an asset as Haemonetics pursues transformational growth and advances its Innovation Agenda, said Richard J. Meelia, Chairman of Haemonetics’ Board of Directors.

Before joining Medtronic, Coyle provided leadership consulting services to private equity, venture capital and medical device technology firms. From 2001 to 2007, he served as a divisional president at St. Jude Medical where he led the company’s global pacemaker, implantable cardioverter defibrillator, and cardiac resynchronization businesses. Coyle also led the company’s Daig Catheter division in an earlier president role. Additionally, he held numerous leadership positions at Eli Lilly & Company.

