Notable News to Watch: Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

On April 9, 2020, Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) notified that its board of directors (the Board) has appointed Mr. Yongji Sun as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective on April 9, 2020. While resigning from the position of chief executive officer, Mr. Shaoyun Han, founder of the Company, will continue to serve on the Board.

Mr. Sun has served as an independent director of the Company since April 2014. Mr. Sun currently serves as the Chairman of Dilato Infotech Ltd. Between 2011 and 2014, Mr. Sun served as the Chief Executive Officer of Shangxue Education Technology Inc. Between 2005 and 2011, Mr. Sun served as Executive Vice President at Pactera Technology International Ltd., or Pactera (a Nasdaq listed company from 2010 to 2014). Prior to joining Pactera in November 2005, Mr. Sun co-founded Ensemble International Ltd. in 2002 and served as its Chief Executive Officer from 2003 to 2005. He founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Newland Network Co. from 2000 to 2002. He established China R&D Center for Lotus Development Corporation (Lotus was later acquired by IBM) in 1993 and served as its R&D head until 1998. Mr. Sun received his bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from North-East Machinery Institute in 1985, master’s degree in Computer Science from Nanjing Aerospace & Aeronautic University in 1988, and MBA from Babson College, MA, U.S.A in 2000.

Mr. Shaoyun Han commented, We are pleased to welcome Mr. Sun as Tarena’s new Chief Executive Officer. His prior contributions to the Company, broad executive level experience and deep knowledge of China’s IT and education industries make him an ideal leader in helping to guide Tarena through the next stages of its transformation and further strengthening the Company’s leadership position in our industry.

