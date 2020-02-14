Scan Stocks Buzz: Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

The stock observed move of 6.18% during the past week. The stock marked a performance of 27.91% in the past month and recorded a change of 131.19% over the last quarter. The stock spotted 38.58% performance since the start of the calendar year.

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) stock price is trading at a gap of 6.94% away from the 20-Day SMA and figured out a distance of 32.70% from the its 50-Day SMA. SMA 50 is an average stock price from the last 50 days calculated as an unweighted mean of the previous 50 stock closing prices. The current stock price is moving with difference of 49.41% to its 200-Day SMA. Simple moving average of 200 days for a stock is an unweighted moving average over the past 200 days.

Investors are searching for easily tradable or highly liquid stocks, here we screened Oyster Point Pharma stock with recent volume of 16396 shares. Particularly for day traders, high volume is crucial, as the higher the volume the more liquid the stock is. Looking around last three track record, it holds trading capacity of 108.68K shares on average basis. If you own a stock that has extremely low daily volume, it may be difficult to get free of in a short time period. OYST registered activity of relative volume at 0.15. The stock’s short float identified around of 1.34% and short ratio is measured at 2.02.

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) is stock of Healthcare sector that received attractive attention from Investors and traders. It gone under observation and created a move of -4.02% at the closed at $33.87 on Thursday Trading session. Oyster Point Pharma stock price identified moved of -9.96% from its 52-week maximum price level and marked a change of 155.43% from its 52-week minimum price level. These 52-week values data help to compare its recent price with high or low prices inside a one-year framework.

OYST has a market cap of $717.71M. Market capitalization refers to the total dollar market value of a company’s outstanding shares. The company holds Outstanding share with figure of 21.19M and noted 16.34M floating shares.

OYST stock’s RSI is standing at 61.54. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. The RSI oscillates between 0 and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

Analysts suggested consensus 2 rating after analysis. Institutional investors possessed 69.60% shares of the company and 9.60% shares are owned by insiders.

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) showed volatility of 10.24% in recent month and perceived a weekly volatility of 7.60%. ATR value pointed at 2.8. The Average True Range is a stock volatility indicator. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

EPS growth (earnings per share growth) illustrates the growth of earnings per share over time. EPS growth rates help investors identify stocks that are increasing or decreasing in profitability. The company projected to achieve EPS growth of 13.80% for this year and estimated to attain at -76.00% for next year. The company declared EPS (TTM) of -1.44.