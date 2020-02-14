Browsing Watch-list Stocks: Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) perceived a weekly volatility of 2.51%. ATR value pointed at 0.57. The Average True Range is a stock volatility indicator. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

Investors are searching for easily tradable or highly liquid stocks, here we screened Crescent Capital BDC stock with recent volume of 24319 shares. Particularly for day traders, high volume is crucial, as the higher the volume the more liquid the stock is. Looking around last three track record, it holds trading capacity of 80.69K shares on average basis. If you own a stock that has extremely low daily volume, it may be difficult to get free of in a short time period. CCAP registered activity of relative volume at 0.3.

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) is stock of Financial sector that received attractive attention from Investors and traders. It gone under observation and created a move of -0.12% at the closed at $16.76 on Thursday Trading session. Crescent Capital BDC stock price identified moved of -6.84% from its 52-week maximum price level and marked a change of 3.08% from its 52-week minimum price level. These 52-week values data help to compare its recent price with high or low prices inside a one-year framework.

CCAP has a market cap of $503.46M. Market capitalization refers to the total dollar market value of a company’s outstanding shares. The company holds Outstanding share with figure of 30.04M and noted 19.39M floating shares.

Trailing twelve months period, price to sales ratio of the stock was 10.21.

The stock observed move of -0.36% during the past week. The stock spotted 2.20% performance since the start of the calendar year.

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) stock price is trading at a gap of 0.05% away from the 20-Day SMA and figured out a distance of 0.05% from the its 50-Day SMA. SMA 50 is an average stock price from the last 50 days calculated as an unweighted mean of the previous 50 stock closing prices. The current stock price is moving with difference of 0.05% to its 200-Day SMA. Simple moving average of 200 days for a stock is an unweighted moving average over the past 200 days.