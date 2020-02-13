Scan Stocks Buzz: Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is stock of Consumer Goods sector that received attractive attention from Investors and traders. It gone under observation and created a move of 2.46% at the closed at $22.48 on Wednesday Trading session. Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock price identified moved of -5.94% from its 52-week maximum price level and marked a change of 17.94% from its 52-week minimum price level. These 52-week values data help to compare its recent price with high or low prices inside a one-year framework.

Investors are searching for easily tradable or highly liquid stocks, here we screened Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock with recent volume of 575531 shares. Particularly for day traders, high volume is crucial, as the higher the volume the more liquid the stock is. Looking around last three track record, it holds trading capacity of 2.36M shares on average basis. If you own a stock that has extremely low daily volume, it may be difficult to get free of in a short time period. NTCO registered activity of relative volume at 0.24. The stock’s short float identified around of 0.53% and short ratio is measured at 0.56.

NTCO has a market cap of $13.40B. Market capitalization refers to the total dollar market value of a company’s outstanding shares. The company holds Outstanding share with figure of 595.90M and noted 252.26M floating shares.

NTCO

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) showed volatility of 3.90% in recent month and perceived a weekly volatility of 4.74%. ATR value pointed at 1.02. The Average True Range is a stock volatility indicator. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

The stock observed move of -0.53% during the past week. The stock marked a performance of 6.89% in the past month . The stock spotted 15.52% performance since the start of the calendar year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) stock price is trading at a gap of 1.40% away from the 20-Day SMA and figured out a distance of 3.53% from the its 50-Day SMA. SMA 50 is an average stock price from the last 50 days calculated as an unweighted mean of the previous 50 stock closing prices. The current stock price is moving with difference of 3.53% to its 200-Day SMA. Simple moving average of 200 days for a stock is an unweighted moving average over the past 200 days.