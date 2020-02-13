Investors Searchlight: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Investors are searching for easily tradable or highly liquid stocks, here we screened Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock with recent volume of 859999 shares. Particularly for day traders, high volume is crucial, as the higher the volume the more liquid the stock is. Looking around last three track record, it holds trading capacity of 2.15M shares on average basis. If you own a stock that has extremely low daily volume, it may be difficult to get free of in a short time period. BEAM registered activity of relative volume at 0.4.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is stock of Healthcare sector that received attractive attention from Investors and traders. It gone under observation and created a move of 14.52% at the closed at $27.6 on Wednesday Trading session. Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock price identified moved of 9.26% from its 52-week maximum price level and marked a change of 48.79% from its 52-week minimum price level. These 52-week values data help to compare its recent price with high or low prices inside a one-year framework.

BEAM has a market cap of $1.21B. Market capitalization refers to the total dollar market value of a company’s outstanding shares. The company holds Outstanding share with figure of 43.94M and noted 9.25M floating shares.

BEAM

trailing twelve months period, price to sales ratio of the stock was 101062. Analysts suggested consensus 3.2 rating after analysis.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) ATR value pointed at 3.52. The Average True Range is a stock volatility indicator. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

EPS growth (earnings per share growth) illustrates the growth of earnings per share over time. EPS growth rates help investors identify stocks that are increasing or decreasing in profitability. Checking last 5 years, the company displayed annual EPS growth of 1.91% and expected annual growth of 10.00% for next 5 years. The company declared EPS (TTM) of -3.18.

The stock spotted 47.20% performance since the start of the calendar year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) stock price is trading at a gap of 29.02% away from the 20-Day SMA and figured out a distance of 29.02% from the its 50-Day SMA. SMA 50 is an average stock price from the last 50 days calculated as an unweighted mean of the previous 50 stock closing prices. The current stock price is moving with difference of 29.02% to its 200-Day SMA. Simple moving average of 200 days for a stock is an unweighted moving average over the past 200 days.