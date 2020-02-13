Facts and Figures of Active Stocks: Schrodinger (SDGR)

The stock spotted -5.27% performance since the start of the calendar year.

Schrodinger (SDGR) stock price is trading at a gap of -6.68% away from the 20-Day SMA and figured out a distance of -6.68% from the its 50-Day SMA. SMA 50 is an average stock price from the last 50 days calculated as an unweighted mean of the previous 50 stock closing prices. The current stock price is moving with difference of -6.68% to its 200-Day SMA. Simple moving average of 200 days for a stock is an unweighted moving average over the past 200 days.

Investors are searching for easily tradable or highly liquid stocks, here we screened Schrodinger stock with recent volume of 1506272 shares. Particularly for day traders, high volume is crucial, as the higher the volume the more liquid the stock is. Looking around last three track record, it holds trading capacity of 3.53M shares on average basis. If you own a stock that has extremely low daily volume, it may be difficult to get free of in a short time period. SDGR registered activity of relative volume at 0.43.

Schrodinger (SDGR) is stock of Technology sector that received attractive attention from Investors and traders. It gone under observation and created a move of 1.27% at the closed at $27.13 on Wednesday Trading session. Schrodinger stock price identified moved of -20.56% from its 52-week maximum price level and marked a change of 6.39% from its 52-week minimum price level. These 52-week values data help to compare its recent price with high or low prices inside a one-year framework.

SDGR has a market cap of $1.13B. Market capitalization refers to the total dollar market value of a company’s outstanding shares. The company holds Outstanding share with figure of 41.63M and noted 11.88M floating shares.

trailing twelve months period, price to sales ratio of the stock was 14.63.

Schrodinger (SDGR) ATR value pointed at 4.24. The Average True Range is a stock volatility indicator. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.