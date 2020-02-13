Check Notable Stock on Move: American Water Works Company (AWK)

Investors are searching for easily tradable or highly liquid stocks, here we screened American Water Works Company stock with recent volume of 991784 shares. Particularly for day traders, high volume is crucial, as the higher the volume the more liquid the stock is. Looking around last three track record, it holds trading capacity of 932.11K shares on average basis. If you own a stock that has extremely low daily volume, it may be difficult to get free of in a short time period. AWK registered activity of relative volume at 1.06. The stock’s short float identified around of 2.40% and short ratio is measured at 4.63.

American Water Works Company (AWK) is stock of Utilities sector that received attractive attention from Investors and traders. It gone under observation and created a move of 0.27% at the closed at $135.7 on Wednesday Trading session. American Water Works Company stock price identified moved of -1.47% from its 52-week maximum price level and marked a change of 40.42% from its 52-week minimum price level. These 52-week values data help to compare its recent price with high or low prices inside a one-year framework.

AWK has a market cap of $24.63B. Market capitalization refers to the total dollar market value of a company’s outstanding shares. The company holds Outstanding share with figure of 181.52M and noted 180.01M floating shares. The company now provides a dividend yield of 1.47% and payout ratio stands at 54.20%.

AWK stock’s RSI is standing at 72.2. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. The RSI oscillates between 0 and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The company made a return on asset (ROA) of 2.90% and return on equity (ROE) of 10.60% in past twelve months period. Return on Investment (ROI) is observed at 6.10%. Price to book ratio in most recent quarter was 3.97 while trailing twelve months period, price to sales ratio of the stock was 6.92. Analysts suggested consensus 2.5 rating after analysis. Institutional investors possessed 89.00% shares of the company and 0.20% shares are owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company (AWK) showed volatility of 1.21% in recent month and perceived a weekly volatility of 0.96%. ATR value pointed at 1.53. The Average True Range is a stock volatility indicator. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges. Beta factor detected at 0.09. Beta measures stock’s price volatility relative to the market.

EPS growth (earnings per share growth) illustrates the growth of earnings per share over time. EPS growth rates help investors identify stocks that are increasing or decreasing in profitability. Checking last 5 years, the company displayed annual EPS growth of 9.20% and expected annual growth of 8.20% for next 5 years. The company projected to achieve EPS growth of 4.50% for this year and estimated to attain at 7.13% for next year. The company declared EPS (TTM) of 3.59.

The stock observed move of 0.47% during the past week. The stock marked a performance of 9.67% in the past month and recorded a change of 17.40% over the last quarter. Moving further back, the stock noticed a performance of 11.38% over the last six months and spotted 10.46% performance since the start of the calendar year. Shares of this company changed 38.94% over the past year.

American Water Works Company (AWK) stock price is trading at a gap of 1.45% away from the 20-Day SMA and figured out a distance of 7.33% from the its 50-Day SMA. SMA 50 is an average stock price from the last 50 days calculated as an unweighted mean of the previous 50 stock closing prices. The current stock price is moving with difference of 12.65% to its 200-Day SMA. Simple moving average of 200 days for a stock is an unweighted moving average over the past 200 days.