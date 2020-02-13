Analysis of Stocks: Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Investors are searching for easily tradable or highly liquid stocks, here we screened Lithium Americas Corp. stock with recent volume of 2471983 shares. Particularly for day traders, high volume is crucial, as the higher the volume the more liquid the stock is. Looking around last three track record, it holds trading capacity of 314.35K shares on average basis. If you own a stock that has extremely low daily volume, it may be difficult to get free of in a short time period. LAC registered activity of relative volume at 7.86. The stock’s short float identified around of 5.16% and short ratio is measured at 7.88.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is stock of Basic Materials sector that received attractive attention from Investors and traders. It gone under observation and created a move of 20.21% at the closed at $5.71 on Wednesday Trading session. Lithium Americas Corp. stock price identified moved of 12.40% from its 52-week maximum price level and marked a change of 107.64% from its 52-week minimum price level. These 52-week values data help to compare its recent price with high or low prices inside a one-year framework.

LAC has a market cap of $512.35M. Market capitalization refers to the total dollar market value of a company’s outstanding shares. The company holds Outstanding share with figure of 89.73M and noted 47.97M floating shares.

LAC stock’s RSI is standing at 77.74. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. The RSI oscillates between 0 and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

Price to book ratio in most recent quarter was 3.09 while trailing twelve months period, price to sales ratio of the stock was 88.73. Institutional investors possessed 13.96% shares of the company and 37.31% shares are owned by insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) showed volatility of 8.14% in recent month and perceived a weekly volatility of 12.89%. ATR value pointed at 0.38. The Average True Range is a stock volatility indicator. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

EPS growth (earnings per share growth) illustrates the growth of earnings per share over time. EPS growth rates help investors identify stocks that are increasing or decreasing in profitability. The company declared EPS (TTM) of 0.53.

The stock observed move of 30.66% during the past week. The stock marked a performance of 42.75% in the past month and recorded a change of 93.86% over the last quarter. Moving further back, the stock noticed a performance of 59.94% over the last six months and spotted 80.13% performance since the start of the calendar year. Shares of this company changed 88.45% over the past year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) stock price is trading at a gap of 37.56% away from the 20-Day SMA and figured out a distance of 58.23% from the its 50-Day SMA. SMA 50 is an average stock price from the last 50 days calculated as an unweighted mean of the previous 50 stock closing prices. The current stock price is moving with difference of 62.49% to its 200-Day SMA. Simple moving average of 200 days for a stock is an unweighted moving average over the past 200 days.