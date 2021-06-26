Top News

143 U.S. with no explanation for UFO sightings | United States

June 26, 2021
Samuel Medina

The U.S. government's report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released this Friday shows that security and intelligence analysts do not have enough data to determine the nature of the mysterious flying objects seen by military pilots, including those that are subject to advanced terrestrial, atmospheric or extraterrestrial nature.

The report was submitted to Congress and released to the public. It covers 144 views that the government officially refers to as the "Unidentified Aerial Events" (FANI) of 2004. Only one view got an explanation. The report was signed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence Working group Of the U.S. Navy.

"FANI clearly poses an aviation security risk, and this could be a challenge to the national security of the United States," the document said, adding that the event was "without explanation."

"In a limited number of cases, the FANI exhibited abnormal flight characteristics. These observations may be the result of sensor errors, falsifications or misinterpretation by the audience, and require further analysis," it said.

This report covers some of the FANI cases previously suggested in the release of video of Pentagon naval pilots, showing an intriguing aircraft revealing speeds and maneuvers that violated aviation technologies, and no visible mechanism of propulsion or flight control surfaces.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *