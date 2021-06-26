143 U.S. with no explanation for UFO sightings | United States

The U.S. government's report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released this Friday shows that security and intelligence analysts do not have enough data to determine the nature of the mysterious flying objects seen by military pilots, including those that are subject to advanced terrestrial, atmospheric or extraterrestrial nature.

The report was submitted to Congress and released to the public. It covers 144 views that the government officially refers to as the "Unidentified Aerial Events" (FANI) of 2004. Only one view got an explanation. The report was signed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence Working group Of the U.S. Navy.

"FANI clearly poses an aviation security risk, and this could be a challenge to the national security of the United States," the document said, adding that the event was "without explanation."

"In a limited number of cases, the FANI exhibited abnormal flight characteristics. These observations may be the result of sensor errors, falsifications or misinterpretation by the audience, and require further analysis," it said.

This report covers some of the FANI cases previously suggested in the release of video of Pentagon naval pilots, showing an intriguing aircraft revealing speeds and maneuvers that violated aviation technologies, and no visible mechanism of propulsion or flight control surfaces.

One person who asked about the possibility of extraterrestrial interpretations for these observations said: “This is not the purpose. Task Force, Evaluate some sort of search for extraterrestrial life. This is not what we were told. ”

"Of the 144 cases we are investigating, we have no clear indication that they have any non-topographical explanation – but we are going where the date will take us, ”the official added.

This document establishes five possible descriptive types: aerial aggregation, natural atmospheric events, industrial or government development programs, external hostile organizations, and a category of so-called "others".

Except for one incident, a case accused of being an "overseas meeting" is undecided, and will be subject to future scrutiny when U.S. officials speak of anonymity. Conference In the results of the report.

In the remaining 143 cases, the government has not yet decided whether the views could be from an extraterrestrial source, officials said.

"From the data we have, there is no clear indication that these unidentified aerial events are part of a foreign (intelligence) collection plan, and we do not have clear data indicating a significant technological advancement of a potential adversary," he said.

In recent years, the government has adopted the word phoenix as a preferred term for UFOs, hThere are many years associated with the concept of extraterrestrial life.

A second official said 21 Views FANI "seems to have some kind of advanced impetus or advanced technology" and that there is no way to motivate or accelerate it, and that the United States is showing more speed than its foreign rivals.