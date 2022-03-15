13 Reasons Why Season 5: Latest Update Cancelled or Renewed?

In spite of all of the criticism surrounding Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why viewers have remained loyal to the show’s protagonists and cheered for their Liberty High classmates.

A shy high schooler who gets a package of tapes from his ex-girlfriend Hannah who committed suicide is the protagonist of season one. Through flashbacks, we learn about Hannah and other high school students who she labels and shames as contributing to her profound and ultimately deadly melancholy.

An increasing cast of high school kids, including Bryce, Hannah’s rapist, became a central emphasis of the subsequent seasons as the show’s focus broadened.

There have been complaints about the show’s portrayal of suicide and rape, particularly one scene in which the male character is sodomized with a broom handle.”

In addition to the previous season’s scandal, Netflix’s release of season four last week has sparked outrage at the (spoiler alert) tragic death of a fan favorite due to HIV/AIDS. Nevertheless, despite Netflix‘s promises that the program has officially finished, viewers continue to speculate about a possible fifth season.

Learn more about the fifth series of 13 Reasons Why by reading on.

June 5th. The final season. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bBuDkSpwCe — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 11, 2020

Will 13 Reasons Why Get Renewed for a Fifth Season?

Sadly, Netflix has announced that the fourth season of 13 Reasons Why will be Liberty High’s last.

Series four, which will “feature the primary characters graduating from high school” and therefore “a natural finale to the program,” was a purely artistic decision, the streamer noted in a statement.

Teaser footage of the 13 Reasons Why cast doing their last read-through was also posted by Netflix for season four.

As Jessica Davis’s character, Alisha Boe, cries in the video, she says, “I will never forget this experience, so thank you.”

During the production of season two of 13 Reasons Why, showrunner Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly that he opted to conclude the program because it “felt like the obvious conclusion point.”

As soon as it became evident that there would be more seasons to come, “I fairly quickly went to a place where it felt like a four-season plot,” he added.

The fact that high school is just four years long makes me a little wary of long-running high school shows.

It seemed like taking these people to their graduation and sending them to their future endeavors was the obvious conclusion, he said.

We’ve had the notion for a long time to do four seasons if we were lucky enough to have the chance.” We knew that season four was going to be the last one when we started breaking news.”

READ MORE