11 small towns to find in the United States

If you want to get away from the big cities in the United States, some alternatives are small and beautiful cities that would be great options for a different weekend in the country. We share 11 small towns you will find. Most areas are close to tourist cities, so you can add a trip to your trip.

> Sign in to receive messages from Santa via WhatsApp

Write down these recommendations and plan your vacation to the United States. This is a great way to find out American way of life.

1. Fredericksburg (Texas)

Located close to Austin, the city is known for its German architecture, excellent shopping and excellent wine taste in Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas (Photo: Luis Centenaro / Usnblash )

2. Heiltsburg (California)

This is a great option for those traveling through Northern California, near the city of Santa Rosa. In addition to offering excellent options for outdoor events and beautiful streets shaded by trees, this city is a reference in gastronomy.

3. Caleb (New Mexico)

Note on historic city, museums and old hotels. Rand McNally named Caleb in 2014 "America's Most Patriotic Small City."

4. Beeford (South Carolina)

A coastal city with a population of just over 12,000. The city streets are lined with trees and surrounded by mansions, designed in an American film set.

Beaufort, South Carolina (Photo: Revelation )

5. Deadwood (South Dakota)

The city offers many options for walks. At the local cemetery you can visit the tombs of real Wild West characters like Katamiti Jane and Wild Bill Hiccup.

6. Travers City (Michigan)

This is a great option for those who like outdoor walks. The city is bathed by a lake and the surrounding hills, so there are plenty of boat trips and freshwater beaches. This is a good place to sample craft beers.

7. Port Townsend (Washington)

Located on the Olympic Peninsula, this port city is marked by festivals, art galleries, boutiques and excellent gastronomic options.

8. Corning (New York)

It is located in the "Finger Lakes" area of ​​New York State and is known as the "Crystal City". It is famous for its glass art collection. You can even own a studio.

9. Estes Park (Colorado)

Ideal for those who love the small town lifestyle and anyone who enjoys exploring nature. It serves as a "gateway" to Rocky Mountain National Park.

10. Woods Hole (Massachusetts)

Located on the peninsula of Cape Cod, the sea city is made up of small beautiful towns and is marked by a large number of boats. The Huffington Post was named the first city to be visited on the peninsula.

11. Everglades City (Florida)

It features the Everglades National Park Visitor Center. The park is the only temperate zone in North America known for its numerous birds and crocodiles.

Read this too

Meet the 16 weirdest and rarest animals found in SC

Differences between Pfizer, Astrogeneca and Coronavac vaccines

Historic blizzards in Santa Catarina; Look at the photos, when they happened

Seven reasons to visit the island of Porto Belo