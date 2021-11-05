10 Things You Want To Know About The Rebecca Breeds

Have you seen the new movie, Clarice? It’s a film that follows the life of Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) and her journey to become an FBI agent.

The film is based on Thomas Harris’ novel “The Silence of the Lambs” and stars Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling. We’ve compiled 10 things you might not know about this amazing actress! Read this article for more information on Rebecca Breeds!

10 Facts You May Not Have Known About The “Clarice” Actress

Rebecca Breeds has come a long way from being the picked-on overweight youngster in Australia to become one of Hollywood’s most notable celebrities.

Rebecca Breeds is fantastic in the CBS drama series "Clarice." She's making a strong case for being considered for the iconic role previously played by Jodie Foster and Julianne Moore in 1991 and 2001 film adaptions.

Rebecca Breeds has long been a part of the acting community. She's already shown her talent in front of the cameras after appearing in numerous shows.

Rebecca Breeds is an American film and television actress. Here's everything you need to know about Rebecca Breeds from a fat kid who was bullied to a Hollywood celebrity.

She Worked Hard to Master Her Tricks for Clarice.

Rebecca Breeds is not averse to completing difficult stunts on her own. She revealed to People that she had extensive training for the program.

‘We had to go through the FBI training because the visual aspect of storytelling is so vital,’ she added.

'We had to go through the FBI training because the visual aspect of storytelling is so vital,' she added.

So we prepared a lot, especially with Lucca De Oliveira, who plays Esquivel. We’ve been doing it together since he and I were little. We did a lot of training on our fast draws and how to hold the gun and where to position your finger when you’re not shooting.

It was also really interesting to learn about the history of the mansion and how it came to be as we were cleaning rooms together and busting down doors. I enjoy the tangible aspect of it. I've always loved performing, so it was a lot of fun.'

She Is Not Shutting Her Doors for Music

Australian actors and actresses are increasingly moving into the music industry to pursue pop stardom. The switch is useful, especially for celebrities such as Natalie Imbruglia. we asked Breed if she was about to go down the same path. She answered, “Yes, I’m planning on doing the exact same thing.”

I’m not interested in a pop music career, but if there was a chance to record some music I genuinely love doing, it’d be great. It might have been more personal than the pop scene or less grandiose. I’m not a fan of showy lights.

I find it more comfortable to sit on a stool with a guitar. That is more what I desire to achieve. You’ve got to keep your eyes open for new possibilities. If they don’t, it’s because they aren’t aware of the circumstances. But if they don’t, it won’t matter what’s between us.

She Is Married to Co-star Luke Mitchell.

The actress met her husband on the set. She began dating Australian actor Luke Mitchell in 2009 and married him in January 2013, after a whirlwind engagement. They both enjoy a contented married life while assisting one another in their professional development.

She Was Reared in the Sydney Suburbs of Australia.

Rebecca Breeds is the daughter of a middle-class family from Sydney, Australia. She had no idea that she could earn money as an actress then. Her parents were extremely supportive of her interest, and they even went out of their way to ensure she joined a drama group when she was young.

‘My parents were always so on board and incredibly encouraging,’ the actress remarked to People.

We were simply average, middle-class suburbanites. We had no prior experience with the industry. To be honest, I had no idea you could turn it into a career. My father became a member of a drama group because I was too young and they wouldn’t take me, but they’d let me join if he did.

Both of my parents, on the other hand, were fantastic. I think they expected me to be delighted with whatever work I took on because I wouldn’t want to pursue anything else. That is what they did. They were simply helpful. I was really lucky.”

She Moved From Australia to Hollywood to Enhance Her Acting Career and Succeed at It

She decided to move to Los Angeles shortly after she left Australia. She made the correct decision. She was cast in a US production.

Despite its low ratings, TV executives recognized Breeds’ potential and offered her a part in season 6 of Starz’s Power.

She Started Her Professional Acting Career at School

Rebecca Breeds says that she first discovered her love of acting at St Andrew’s Cathedral School, where her involvement in the school’s amateur productions encouraged her to take on the role of Drama Captain.

After finding a love for the job, she enrolled in a double major of music and performing arts at the University of New South Wales while auditioning for parts.

She Loves It When You Have Clarice’s West Virginia Accent, She Is Smitten.

Accents are critical for successfully playing characters. Lucikly for Breeds, Clarice’s West Virginia accent seems almost natural to her. She doesn’t know how she was able to master the accent so quickly, though she is certain that it is enjoyable.

“But it’s also fun. ‘I’m really ecstatic,’ Breeds said to People. I’m pleased with the texture of it in my mouth. I like how it totally transforms the look of the car. The best part about it is that I can’t really explain how I did it to anyone.

It’s simply a case of doing it and seeing what happens. It’s not always flashy. There are certain accents that seem to suit you better than others. This one is the easiest of all, and it’s really enjoyable to perform.

It's so thick. It's a lot of fun. I've always been interested in making films. I'm such a dork about it that I'll sit and watch them over and over again, take notes on what I think works, and try to figure out how they did things.

She Was Taunted for Being a Fat Child

Rebecca Breeds was not born to be a typical Hollywood celebrity. She claimed in 2012 to the Daily Telegraph that she was overweight when she was younger and teased for it. The ordeal resulted in an exhausting and continuous battle with body image concerns.

I was a chubby kid. I can laugh now. But I was taunted about being an Oompa Loompa, as well as other things. I’ve always been robust. ‘Whether it’s deep rumbling or high-pitched squeals that are taunting me, it doesn’t matter,’ she explained. ‘It’s just the voices in my head (I’ve had to defeat).’

Fortunately, she was able to overcome the trauma.

‘It’s something you have to learn – that you’ll be evaluated and discussed, but you need to balance that out with how much attention you pay.’

She Owns a Pet Dog

Rebecca Breeds owns a lovely and vivacious dog named Alfred Hitchcockapoo Mitchell. Other times, he refers to him as Alfie, while other times she calls him Fred, and in some cases, Crispy Fried Chicken. On Instagram, she frequently posts photographs of her beloved dog, and they appear to have a lot of fun together.

During the Audition, She Created a Unique Connection With Clarice.

Rebecca Breeds won a part in a film based on a popular literary character, the same year she originally auditioned for Clarice Starling. The actress is demonstrating that she’s the perfect candidate to play the iconic role. It’s reasonable to assume that deep in her mind, she always knew she was supposed to take on the role.

While auditioning, you should try to avoid getting too emotionally attached to a character in order not to jeopardize your chances in the role. Some characters, though, you have a unique connection with, similar to that of people.

That may be true about Clarice. It was fantastic to have that sensation with her, and then to be able to continue the series with her. ‘It’s been fantastic,’ she said to Collider.