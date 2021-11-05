10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress and model. She has been nominated for the Goya Award, the Spanish equivalent of an Academy Award, as Best New Actress for her performance in Abracadabra (2010).

In 2016 she starred in War Dogs with Jonah Hill and Miles Teller. The film was directed by Todd Phillips and produced by Warner Bros. Pictures. Click this link to learn more about Ana de Armas!

Ana de Armas Has a Few Things to Tell You About the ‘No Time to Die’ Star

With her tiny part in the most recent James Bond movie, this Cuban-Spanish actress captured the hearts and attention of audiences worldwide.

Ana de Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress who made everyone fall in love with her brief appearance as an assassin in the most recent James Bond film. Paloma is a spy for the CIA who assists James Bond in his mission.

‘A very irresponsible person,’ says Judi Dench of her ‘M’ in Skyfall. However, she has a ‘gleam in her eye…who is eager to go on a mission, but she plays with this grayness – you don’t know if she’s like an extremely trained, prepared partner for Bond.

Fans have praised Monica Bellucci’s work and character, who injected life into the usually dour Bond film by bringing color back to it.

After the success of her debut, the actress was quickly noticed and is only set to break more ground in the future. Here are a few things you might not have known about the 33-year-old actress.

She Was Born and Reared in Cuba.

Ana was born on April 30, 1988, in Havana. She was born and reared in Santa Cruz del Norte, a small town about 100 kilometers south of the capital. She has a younger brother who is a photographer in New York.

After growing up in Cuba during food and gasoline shortages, she recalled her childhood as carefree. Because of her maternal grandparents, she has Spanish citizenship and has spent the majority of her life in Spain.

She Wanted to Be an Actress Since She Was a Kid.

She knew she wanted to be an actress at the age of 12. Ana, however, had limited access to popular media due to her remote location. She considered acting as a profession after watching Hollywood films in her neighbor’s apartment.

She applied to the National Theater School of Cuba when she was 14 years old and was accepted. However, she quit before finishing the program and moved to Spain at the age of 18 to pursue a career in acting.

She Made Her Debut in a Starring Role in the 2012 Film, the Adjustment Bureau. Her Most Notable Part to Date Is Certainly Rachel Chu, the Protagonist of Crazy Rich Asians.

was Ana’s international debut. She played the part of his wife, Felicidad Iglesias, in the biopic. Ana credits the Spanish movie with launching her in the United States, and she attributes director Jonathan Jakubowicz for discovering her.

Despite certain creative liberties taken, such as smoking and drinking, her depiction of Felicidad was praised for being quite accurate.

She Has Acted in

Ana might be familiar to you from the television program. She’s the actress who portrays K’s computerized girlfriend, Joi. Ana told that she was terrified to audition for K with actor Ryan Gosling.

The audience and critics alike loved her work, but the film itself was criticized for being misogynistic and racist. The film was nominated for the Oscars, winning Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

Ana de Armas Is a Lover of Dogs.

Ana has two adorable pups and is a dog lover. She had a tiny dog named Elvis, who she lost when he was only three months old. She introduced another puppy, Salsa, into her home last year. The puppy has a pink and black nose with brown, black, and white fur.

After Immigrating to the United States, She Studied English.

Ana is a Spanish speaker and her job is based on the background of having appeared in over a dozen Spanish films. She spoke only Spanish when she first arrived in the United States. She is not fluent in English and has only recently started learning it.

Ana far exceeded expectations when it came to mastering English in only four months by attending class for seven hours per day. ‘How did you learn English so quickly, when most people take years to master it?’ That’s the question I get asked the most. “I’m like, ‘Because my life depended on it,’ ” she continued.

She’ll Be Playing Marilyn Monroe in a New Film for the First Time.

Ana is prepared to star in Andrew Dominik’s upcoming Netflix movie as Marilyn Monroe. It is based on Joyce Carol Oates’s 2000 novel of the same name. It’s a fictionalized account of Marilyn Monroe’s life.

It was a highly anticipated film in 2017, but it will now debut in 2022. During, Ana’s performance was noticed by Dominik, and after a long casting process, her part was secured during the first audition.

Ana de Armas Was Once Married

Ana was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet before they divorced in 2013. They were wed for the first time in 2011 and divorced a year later. She was subsequently engaged to Franklin Latt, an American talent agent. From 2020 to 2021, Affleck and Matt Damon were dating. Ana is now dating Paul Boukadakis, a tech executive.

Ana de Armas Aspires to Follow in the Footsteps of Other Famous Hollywood Actresses.

Ana has stated that she admires a number of Hollywood ladies and that she aspires to follow in their footsteps. She aspires to have a career similar to that of Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Meryl Streep, or Penelope Cruz.

She’s Already Worked With Other Major Celebrities in the Business.

Ana has been gaining popularity and critical acclaim for her work. She made her debut in the film industry at the age of 14, when she debuted as a theater actress. She’s already worked with some of Hollywood’s most famous names, including Edgar Ramirez and Robert De Niro in, Keanu Reeves in, Miles Teller and Jonah Hill in, Ryan Gosling in, and Daniel Craig and Chris Evans in.