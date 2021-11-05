Are you feeling heartbroken? Netflix has a great selection of movies to help you get over your breakup. Here are the 10 best break-up movies on Netflix that will help you deal with heartbreaks. You’ll be able to watch these films and feel better about yourself in no time! These are all excellent choices for anyone who’s looking for something new, so don’t hesitate to give them a try. Check out this list of 10 Best Breakup Movies On Netflix That Will Help You Deal With Heart Breaks right now!

The 10 Best Netflix Breakup Movies

It’s time to face the truth. Send the email to a friend who would benefit from seeing the list.

There are a variety of approaches to coping with heartaches, but one of the most successful is to face and tackle the agony. Fortunately, movies are the safest way to get that therapeutic release for your emotions without putting yourself in danger. When we see someone in a similar scenario, it allows us to identify with and empathize with the character. We are living vicariously through these characters on the screen, and their experiences will aid us in going through our wounded hearts.

Here’s a list of the greatest Netflix movies to cope with breakups, as recommended by our readers.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

In this 1997 romantic comedy, Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney play childhood pals Juliana and Michael. If they are still single when they reach age 28, the two made a pact to marry one another. Juliana receives a call from Michael telling her about his wedding to Kimmy Wallace (Cameron Diaz). Julianne realized she had feelings for her closest companion as a result of the conversation. She knows she must do everything in her power to see it ruined.

Read More: Is Jack Whitehall Gay? Disney’s ‘First Gay Man’!

Remember Me (2010)

The romantic drama addressed a variety of relationships, including family, love, and companionship. The film explains how the loss of someone we care about may influence our lives. Tyler and Ally’s (Emilie de Ravin) love story is the focus of this film, which takes place in Australia. They first met in an unusual situation and their relationship blossoms. Both were suffering from devastating losses. The tragic loss of life, coupled with the unexpected 9/11 attacks, wreaks havoc on their lives. ‘Remember Me’ is about a memory designer named Niobe Wayland (Emilie de Ravin) who works on computers at their firm. Chris Cooper, Lena Olin, and Pierce Brosnan are among the cast members. ‘Remember Me’ features Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin, Chris Cooper, Lena Olin, and This film is directed by Allen Coulter.

The Break-up (2006)

If you want to express your contempt for your ex’s very existence, this film is ideal.

Brad and Angie, a normal – if not completely dysfunctional – young couple in Los Angeles, find themselves on the verge of divorce when their new friend Claire (Isla Fisher) enters their lives. After several bickering and haggling, the former couple finally moves on and improves after their split. This movie will show you that Breakups are an opportunity to live a happier and more peaceful life.

The Story of O (2002)

We’ve all been in a situation like this. We tend to focus on the good times rather than the difficulties in our relationship when it is going well. A young girl and her older brother must survive in a post-apocalyptic world. To forget each other, the two agreed to have their love erased.

Read More: Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 | Release Date | Cast And More

Unfortunately, Joel subconsciously resists the recall of Clementine. This film will make you feel as if it’s acceptable to recall the good times, even if a relationship has ended poorly.

Magic Mike Xxl (2015)

With conviction, you’ll shoot, “single and ready to mingle” when watching this movie. The best distraction and cure for relationship blues is the shirtless crew of Channing Tatum.

The Breakup Playlist (2015)

The story of ‘Other Voices,’ which is an Asian musical drama about two collaborating musicians who fall in love along the way, is told through multiple perspectives. The film features Piolo Pascual as Gino Avila and Sarah Geronimo as Trixie David, with the focus on their relationship’s many variables over time, such as their family and pride.

Someone Great (2019)

For those who believe they will never love again, this film is ideal.

After her partner breaks up with her right before she is about to depart the city for her ideal job, a music journalist (Gina Rodriguez) decides to go on a last hurrah with her two greatest pals.

Read More: 10 Things You Want To Know About The Rebecca Breeds

Her (2013)

Following the complicated connection between an introvert writer Theodore Twombly, played by Joaquin Phoenix, and AI virtual assistant Samantha, voiced by Scarlett Johansson, is one of the loneliest and saddest fantasy-romance movies ever created.

In a letter-writing firm, Theodora works as a personal letter writer. He creates personal notes for those who don’t have the time to write them themselves. He is lonely and miserable until he purchases an operating system upgrade with an artificial intelligence-powered personal assistant. He customized his AI assistant, Samantha, with a female voice and quickly finds himself engaged in lengthy discussions. They formed a strong, emotional connection, but the enjoyable times must eventually come to an end. After Samantha had gone, Theodore comprehended that he had been altered by her influence. We see Theodore regaining contact with reality after the movie.

For the rest of your life, you’ll be reminded of the word “forever,” but it won’t make you think that not everyone we met and loved is intended to stay permanently. Others are simply here to teach us a valuable life lesson.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

This film is ideal for those who want to get back with their ex but don’t know-how.

A young boy named Marcus (Randall Park) reconnects with childhood sweetheart Sasha (Ali Wong), who has been avoiding him. When a formerly successful Sasha returns to San Francisco to start a restaurant, she runs into Marcus once more. Sasha is more successful than Marcus since he lives a simpler lifestyle. The apprehensions and fame of Marcus and Sasha begin to interfere with their rekindled romance.

The Lobster (2015)

And last, but not least, this movie will make you feel like being single in this world is not so bad.

In this movie, lonely people are transformed into literal animals if they don’t find a partner by a certain date. Do you want to become a pig just because you can’t find a partner? The disadvantages of being single in our society don’t appear to be so bad.

Read More: Midnight Mass: When can we expect it?