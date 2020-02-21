The stock observed move of 40.00% during the past week. The stock marked a performance of 17.39% in the past month and recorded a change of 15.17% over the last quarter. Moving further back, the stock noticed a performance of -37.00% over the last six months and spotted 1.52% performance […]
Analyzing Hot Movers: Infosys Limited (INFY)
Infosys Limited (INFY) showed volatility of 1.35% in recent month and perceived a weekly volatility of 1.28%. ATR value pointed at 0.18. The Average True Range is a stock volatility indicator. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges. Beta factor detected at 0.44. […]
Browsing Notable Movers: Citigroup Inc. (C)
C has a market cap of $171.22B. Market capitalization refers to the total dollar market value of a company’s outstanding shares. The company holds Outstanding share with figure of 2.19B and noted 2.16B floating shares. The company now provides a dividend yield of 2.61% and payout ratio stands at 24.10%. […]
Notable Move on Radar: Vislink Technologies (VISL)
Vislink Technologies (VISL) is stock of Technology sector that received attractive attention from Investors and traders. It gone under observation and created a move of 8.42% at the closed at $0.21 on Thursday Trading session. Vislink Technologies stock price identified moved of -97.42% from its 52-week maximum price level and […]
Overview of Active Stocks: Square (SQ)
Investors are searching for easily tradable or highly liquid stocks, here we screened Square stock with recent volume of 11974875 shares. Particularly for day traders, high volume is crucial, as the higher the volume the more liquid the stock is. Looking around last three track record, it holds trading capacity […]
Stocks Outlook: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)
Investors are searching for easily tradable or highly liquid stocks, here we screened Comcast Corporation stock with recent volume of 11998362 shares. Particularly for day traders, high volume is crucial, as the higher the volume the more liquid the stock is. Looking around last three track record, it holds trading […]
Hot Searchlight: Antero Resources Corporation (AR)
AR stock’s RSI is standing at 42.84. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. The RSI oscillates between 0 and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30. The company made a return on asset (ROA) […]
Hot Stocks Roundup: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR)
Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is stock of Services sector that received attractive attention from Investors and traders. It gone under observation and created a move of 0.10% at the closed at $14.63 on Thursday Trading session. Caesars Entertainment Corporation stock price identified moved of -0.75% from its 52-week maximum price […]
Scan Stocks Buzz: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA)
The stock observed move of -4.48% during the past week. The stock marked a performance of 6.33% in the past month and recorded a change of 5.52% over the last quarter. Moving further back, the stock noticed a performance of 19.91% over the last six months and spotted -0.72% performance […]
Check Notable Stock on Move: Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)
Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) showed volatility of 5.53% in recent month and perceived a weekly volatility of 4.88%. ATR value pointed at 0.07. The Average True Range is a stock volatility indicator. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges. Beta factor detected at […]